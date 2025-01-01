$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mazda CX-5
GT
2015 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN JM3KE4DY3F0442983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLU
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL PROCEEDS GO TO ALZHEIMER SOCIETY OF TORONTO. ENGINE LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
2016 CHEVRO EQUINOX LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R/T 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email North Toronto Auction
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2015 Mazda CX-5