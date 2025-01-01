Menu
ALL PROCEEDS GO TO ALZHEIMER SOCIETY OF TORONTO. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2015 Mazda CX-5

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
GT

13165523

GT

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
CALL
VIN JM3KE4DY3F0442983

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO ALZHEIMER SOCIETY OF TORONTO. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

