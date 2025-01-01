$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN WMWXP5C57G3B15010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL PROCEEDS TO GO TORONTO HUMANE SOCIETY. MANUAL TRANSMISSION. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
