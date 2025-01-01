Menu
ALL PROCEEDS TO GO TORONTO HUMANE SOCIETY. MANUAL TRANSMISSION. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

2016 MINI Cooper

0 KM

2016 MINI Cooper

13165559

2016 MINI Cooper

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN WMWXP5C57G3B15010

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ALL PROCEEDS TO GO TORONTO HUMANE SOCIETY. MANUAL TRANSMISSION. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
