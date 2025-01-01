Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2017 Dodge Charger

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger

Police

13157710

2017 Dodge Charger

Police

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 2C3CDXAG8HH595343

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 282969
  Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2017 Dodge Charger