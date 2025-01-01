Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13192688

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 13192688
  2. 13192688
  3. 13192688
  4. 13192688
  5. 13192688
  6. 13192688
  7. 13192688
  8. 13192688
  9. 13192688
  10. 13192688
  11. 13192688
  12. 13192688
  13. 13192688
  14. 13192688
  15. 13192688
  16. 13192688
  17. 13192688
  18. 13192688
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FM5K8D80HGC15343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Dodge Ram 1500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2017 Ford Explorer