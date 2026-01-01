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4WD Crew Cab 149 Outdoorsman, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2017 RAM 1500

254,871 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

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14209913

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
254,871KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TT9HS709822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 254,871 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 149" Outdoorsman, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Painted Front Bumper P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-2883

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2017 RAM 1500