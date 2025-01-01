Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE.

2019 Dodge Charger

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger

Police

13165527

2019 Dodge Charger

Police

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 2C3CDXAG0KH598731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 283111
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2019 Dodge Charger