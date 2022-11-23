Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Ridgeline

67,541 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Ridgeline

2019 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L | SUNROOF | AWD | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L | SUNROOF | AWD | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9336478
  2. 9336478
  3. 9336478
  4. 9336478
  5. 9336478
  6. 9336478
  7. 9336478
  8. 9336478
  9. 9336478
  10. 9336478
  11. 9336478
  12. 9336478
  13. 9336478
  14. 9336478
  15. 9336478
  16. 9336478
  17. 9336478
  18. 9336478
  19. 9336478
  20. 9336478
  21. 9336478
  22. 9336478
  23. 9336478
  24. 9336478
  25. 9336478
  26. 9336478
  27. 9336478
  28. 9336478
  29. 9336478
  30. 9336478
  31. 9336478
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,541KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9336478
  • Stock #: 19-03316JB
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F52KB503316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether you are tackling projects, hauling the family to their many activities, going to your workday, a Honda Ridgeline can be right there by your side! This 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L finished in Blue exterior and a Grey leather interior. Be ready in all weathers with AWD, heated leather seats in the front and the back, tri-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel! Includes forward-collision warning, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, tri-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, parking sensors, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
rear air
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 54,953 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 32,373 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 14,115 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory