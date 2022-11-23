2019 Honda Ridgeline

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 5 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9336478

9336478 Stock #: 19-03316JB

19-03316JB VIN: 5FPYK3F52KB503316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,541 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort rear air Additional Features AWD Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.