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2025 Jeep Compass
Sport
2025 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
5,371KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDANXST611289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,371 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Sport 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29A SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-242-2883
2025 Jeep Compass