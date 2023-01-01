Menu
New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Innisfil, ON

Showing 1-50 of 114
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Leather, Pano Roof, Navi, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Steering + Seats & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2022 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Leather, Pano Roof, Navi, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Steering + Seats & Much More!
$41,988
+ tax & lic
22,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Barrie, ON

2011 Ford Edge

Limited
$8,485
+ tax & lic
165,000KM
Barrie Ford

Barrie, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$38,995
+ tax & lic
93,326KM
Frontier Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,995
+ tax & lic
176,740KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
281,393KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Ford Edge Accident Free/SEL/AWD/Bluetooth/Comes Certifed for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Ford Edge

Accident Free/SEL/AWD/Bluetooth/Comes Certifed
$9,995
+ tax & lic
203,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium
$47,988
+ tax & lic
10,943KM
Kennedy Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL,NAVIGATION, REAR CAM, PANORAMIC ROOF, CERTIFIE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL,NAVIGATION, REAR CAM, PANORAMIC ROOF, CERTIFIE
Sale
$17,500
+ tax & lic
184,000KM
AJK Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD Leather, Heated Seats, Navigation, Camera, Power Seats, & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD Leather, Heated Seats, Navigation, Camera, Power Seats, & Much More!
$29,750
+ tax & lic
44,801KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium TITANIUM | AWD | HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS | PANO ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY for sale in Innisfil, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium TITANIUM | AWD | HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS | PANO ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY
$32,998
+ tax & lic
68,183KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium
$56,489
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST
$64,789
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Barrie, ON

2014 Ford Edge

SEL
$18,880
+ tax & lic
134,289KM
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

Barrie, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge ST for sale in Orangeville, ON

2022 Ford Edge

ST
$56,987
+ tax & lic
14,000KM
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Orangeville, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$16,995
+ tax & lic
132,630KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL/AWD/Accident Free/Bckup Camera/BT/Certified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL/AWD/Accident Free/Bckup Camera/BT/Certified
$16,995
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Leather, Pano Roof, Navigation, Blindspot Monitor, Heated Seats+Steering & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - Leather, Pano Roof, Navigation, Blindspot Monitor, Heated Seats+Steering & Much More!
$28,788
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Leather, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Alert, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Leather, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Alert, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate & More!
$27,488
+ tax & lic
107,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST-Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST-Line
$53,234
+ tax & lic
20KM
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

SEL
$50,844
+ tax & lic
20KM
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloys and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloys and More!
$32,988
+ tax & lic
73,777KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | Nav | Leather | Pano roof | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | Nav | Leather | Pano roof | CarPlay
$26,950
+ tax & lic
103,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL
$31,999
+ tax & lic
78,537KM
Dixie Ford Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge SE/Automatic/Gas Save/Bckup Camera/Comes Certified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Ford Edge

SE/Automatic/Gas Save/Bckup Camera/Comes Certified
$12,995
+ tax & lic
177,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2011 Ford Edge

SEL
$14,990
+ tax & lic
137,539KM
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Barrie, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium
$27,988
+ tax & lic
92,902KM
Bayfield Auto Sales

Barrie, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL
$21,995
+ tax & lic
126,287KM
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$21,995
+ tax & lic
87,445KM
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL Navi/Backup Cam/Pano-Roof for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL Navi/Backup Cam/Pano-Roof
Sale
$18,990
+ tax & lic
117,150KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Ford Edge

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$17,000
+ tax & lic
210,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Peterborough, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL
$33,298
+ tax & lic
38,349KM
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

Peterborough, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Rexdale, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL
$14,995
+ tax & lic
117,000KM
Bisko Auto Sales

Rexdale, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

SEL
$47,988
+ tax & lic
CALL
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & Much More!
$30,998
+ tax & lic
63,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge 4DR SEL FWD for sale in Midland, ON

2016 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD
$17,995
+ tax & lic
155,777KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - Navigation, Leather, Cooled Seats, Pano Roof, Blindspot Alert & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD - Navigation, Leather, Cooled Seats, Pano Roof, Blindspot Alert & Much More!
$24,988
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Ford Edge

Limited
$12,950
+ tax & lic
194,000KM
Motor World

Scarborough, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD
$31,495
+ tax & lic
83,874KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2007 Ford Edge SEL Plus AWD Certified-No Accident for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2007 Ford Edge

SEL Plus AWD Certified-No Accident
$7,995
+ tax & lic
165,777KM
UR Ride

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL
$17,900
+ tax & lic
175,000KM
Just Deals Ltd

Scarborough, ON

Used 2010 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Ford Edge

SEL
$4,995
+ tax & lic
283,020KM
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Peterborough, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST Line
$49,793
+ tax & lic
CALL
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

Peterborough, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Peterborough, ON

2023 Ford Edge

SEL
$47,453
+ tax & lic
CALL
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

Peterborough, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry
$24,990
+ tax & lic
83,212KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Bowmanville, ON

2011 Ford Edge

SEL
$10,925
+ tax & lic
179,328KM
Tip Top Auto Inc

Bowmanville, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL - Leather, Heated Seats, Park sensors, Blind Spot, Power Liftgate, Power Seats and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL - Leather, Heated Seats, Park sensors, Blind Spot, Power Liftgate, Power Seats and More!
$32,888
+ tax & lic
51,930KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL/AWD/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS++ for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Ford Edge

SEL/AWD/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS++
Sale
$17,995
+ tax & lic
167,170KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SEL-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH.. for sale in Bradford, ON

2017 Ford Edge

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SEL-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH..
$24,995
+ tax & lic
143,000KM
Broadway Auto Sales

Bradford, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium
$41,288
+ tax & lic
43,552KM
Kennedy Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Flesherton, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD
$40,495
+ tax & lic
27,626KM
Bernard's Quality Cars

Flesherton, ON

