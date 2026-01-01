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2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

161,468 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14483617

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,468KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCSCREA1AZ203109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 161,468 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
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519-587-5041

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500