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2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
161,468KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCSCREA1AZ203109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 161,468 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
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Lens Automotive
519-587-5041
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500