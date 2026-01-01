$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
L PLUS PKG
2017 Jeep Cherokee
L PLUS PKG
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,330 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 | Low Kilometres | No Accidents | Safety Certified
This exceptionally clean 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk delivers premium comfort, advanced off-road capability, and excellent versatility in one well-equipped SUV. Finished in outstanding condition inside and out, this Trail Rated 4x4 has been very well maintained and is ready for its next owner.
Equipped with Jeep’s advanced Select-Terrain system featuring Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud, and Rock modes, along with 4WD Low, this Cherokee provides outstanding confidence in all driving conditions.
Key Features Include:
• Low kilometres for the year
• Clean Carfax report with no reported accidents
• Safety certified
• Trail Rated 4x4 capability
• Panoramic sunroof
• Leather seating surfaces
• Heated and ventilated front seats
• Heated steering wheel
• Power driver seat with lumbar support and memory settings
• Power passenger seat
• Dual-zone automatic climate control
• Automatic liftgate
• Trailer hitch and Tow Haul package
• Automatic windows
• Tires in like-new condition
This vehicle offers an excellent combination of rugged capability and everyday comfort, making it ideal for commuting, travel, towing, and year-round Canadian driving.
Price: $18,995 + taxes and licensing
Additional Services Available:
• Financing may be available upon request
• In-house vehicle servicing available
• Rust check services available
We are a highly rated dealership with over 25 five-star reviews and have proudly served customers for more than 40 years.
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519-587-5041