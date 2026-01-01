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<p>2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 | Low Kilometres | No Accidents | Safety Certified</p><p>This exceptionally clean 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk delivers premium comfort, advanced off-road capability, and excellent versatility in one well-equipped SUV. Finished in outstanding condition inside and out, this Trail Rated 4x4 has been very well maintained and is ready for its next owner.</p><p>Equipped with Jeep’s advanced Select-Terrain system featuring Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud, and Rock modes, along with 4WD Low, this Cherokee provides outstanding confidence in all driving conditions.</p><p>Key Features Include:</p><p>• Low kilometres for the year<br>• Clean Carfax report with no reported accidents<br>• Safety certified<br>• Trail Rated 4x4 capability<br>• Panoramic sunroof<br>• Leather seating surfaces<br>• Heated and ventilated front seats<br>• Heated steering wheel<br>• Power driver seat with lumbar support and memory settings<br>• Power passenger seat<br>• Dual-zone automatic climate control<br>• Automatic liftgate<br>• Trailer hitch and Tow Haul package<br>• Automatic windows<br>• Tires in like-new condition</p><p>This vehicle offers an excellent combination of rugged capability and everyday comfort, making it ideal for commuting, travel, towing, and year-round Canadian driving.</p><p>Price: $18,995 + taxes and licensing</p><p>Additional Services Available:</p><p>• Financing may be available upon request<br>• In-house vehicle servicing available<br>• Rust check services available</p><p>We are a highly rated dealership with over 25 five-star reviews and have proudly served customers for more than 40 years.</p>

2017 Jeep Cherokee

110,330 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Jeep Cherokee

L PLUS PKG

Watch This Vehicle
14108650

2017 Jeep Cherokee

L PLUS PKG

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

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Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,330KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBS1HW639871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,330 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 | Low Kilometres | No Accidents | Safety Certified

This exceptionally clean 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk delivers premium comfort, advanced off-road capability, and excellent versatility in one well-equipped SUV. Finished in outstanding condition inside and out, this Trail Rated 4x4 has been very well maintained and is ready for its next owner.

Equipped with Jeep’s advanced Select-Terrain system featuring Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud, and Rock modes, along with 4WD Low, this Cherokee provides outstanding confidence in all driving conditions.

Key Features Include:

• Low kilometres for the year
• Clean Carfax report with no reported accidents
• Safety certified
• Trail Rated 4x4 capability
• Panoramic sunroof
• Leather seating surfaces
• Heated and ventilated front seats
• Heated steering wheel
• Power driver seat with lumbar support and memory settings
• Power passenger seat
• Dual-zone automatic climate control
• Automatic liftgate
• Trailer hitch and Tow Haul package
• Automatic windows
• Tires in like-new condition

This vehicle offers an excellent combination of rugged capability and everyday comfort, making it ideal for commuting, travel, towing, and year-round Canadian driving.

Price: $18,995 + taxes and licensing

Additional Services Available:

• Financing may be available upon request
• In-house vehicle servicing available
• Rust check services available

We are a highly rated dealership with over 25 five-star reviews and have proudly served customers for more than 40 years.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
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519-587-5041

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2017 Jeep Cherokee