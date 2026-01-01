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2024 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
19,533KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED4RG118001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,533 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
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519-587-XXXX(click to show)
$55,995
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Lens Automotive
519-587-5041
2024 GMC Sierra 1500