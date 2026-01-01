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<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning</b><br> <br> A modern SUV with a traditional boxy shape, the GMC Terrain has the versatility you need and the refinement you want. This 2014 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 200,903 km. Its White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2014 GMC Terrain

200,903 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 GMC Terrain

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13990239

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
200,903KM
VIN 2GKALREK5E6339298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2433A
  • Mileage 200,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning

A modern SUV with a traditional boxy shape, the GMC Terrain has the versatility you need and the refinement you want. This 2014 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 200,903 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2014 GMC Terrain