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2014 GMC Terrain
SLE
2014 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
200,903KM
VIN 2GKALREK5E6339298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2433A
- Mileage 200,903 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning
A modern SUV with a traditional boxy shape, the GMC Terrain has the versatility you need and the refinement you want. This 2014 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 200,903 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
A modern SUV with a traditional boxy shape, the GMC Terrain has the versatility you need and the refinement you want. This 2014 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 200,903 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2014 GMC Terrain