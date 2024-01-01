Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

137,522 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra

SR - Fog Lights

2015 Nissan Micra

SR - Fog Lights

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,522KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP6FL209565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $10595 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9995!

For an affordable subcompact that's both fun and easy to drive, this Nissan Micra is a strong choice. This 2015 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 137,522 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth.


Payments from $180.12 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Interior

Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Nissan Micra