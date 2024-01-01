$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
SR - Fog Lights
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
137,522KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP6FL209565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $10595 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9995!
For an affordable subcompact that's both fun and easy to drive, this Nissan Micra is a strong choice. This 2015 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 137,522 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth.
Payments from $180.12 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Rear View Camera
