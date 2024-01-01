Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Nissan Micra S for sale in Cornwall, ON

2019 Nissan Micra

10,554 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Micra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Micra

S

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

  1. 1712581895
  2. 1712581904
  3. 1712581914
  4. 1712581920
  5. 1712581951
  6. 1712581928
  7. 1712581937
  8. 1712581942
  9. 1712581945
  10. 1712581949
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,554KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP5KL207770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Micra S for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Nissan Micra S 10,554 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Ford Expedition Platinum 78,493 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Base for sale in Cornwall, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Base 24,364 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-4676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Micra