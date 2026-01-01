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2016 Chrysler 200
Limited - UConnect - Power Seat - $37.32 /Wk
2016 Chrysler 200
Limited - UConnect - Power Seat - $37.32 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$10,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
86,620KM
VIN 1C3CCCAB9GN197192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel M
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0185A
- Mileage 86,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, UConnect, Power Seat, Premium Audio System, Touch Screen!
With handsome looks and an upscale interior, the Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway, says Edmunds. This 2016 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200.
This sedan has 86,620 km. It's Maximum Steel M in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 200's trim level is Limited. Enjoy more style and technology in the 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with feature that includes aluminum wheels, an 8 way power driver seat, leather steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity and an upgraded 6 speaker audio system over the base LX model. This stylish car also comes with premium cloth seats, Uconnect technology and a 5 inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: UConnect, Power Seat, Premium Audio System, Touch Screen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCAB9GN197192.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $37.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With handsome looks and an upscale interior, the Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway, says Edmunds. This 2016 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200.
This sedan has 86,620 km. It's Maximum Steel M in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 200's trim level is Limited. Enjoy more style and technology in the 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with feature that includes aluminum wheels, an 8 way power driver seat, leather steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity and an upgraded 6 speaker audio system over the base LX model. This stylish car also comes with premium cloth seats, Uconnect technology and a 5 inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: UConnect, Power Seat, Premium Audio System, Touch Screen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCAB9GN197192.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $37.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Premium audio system
UConnect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$10,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2016 Chrysler 200