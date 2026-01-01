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<b>Low Mileage, UConnect, Power Seat, Premium Audio System, Touch Screen!</b><br> <br> With handsome looks and an upscale interior, the Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway, says Edmunds. This 2016 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.<br> <br>The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its drivers freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine thats both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200.<br> <br>This sedan has 86,620 km. Its Maximum Steel M in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our 200s trim level is Limited. Enjoy more style and technology in the 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with feature that includes aluminum wheels, an 8 way power driver seat, leather steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity and an upgraded 6 speaker audio system over the base LX model. This stylish car also comes with premium cloth seats, Uconnect technology and a 5 inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: UConnect, Power Seat, Premium Audio System, Touch Screen.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCAB9GN197192 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCAB9GN197192</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$37.32</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2016 Chrysler 200

86,620 KM

Details Description Features

$10,075

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited - UConnect - Power Seat - $37.32 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle
14233898

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited - UConnect - Power Seat - $37.32 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$10,075

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,620KM
VIN 1C3CCCAB9GN197192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel M
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0185A
  • Mileage 86,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, UConnect, Power Seat, Premium Audio System, Touch Screen!

With handsome looks and an upscale interior, the Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway, says Edmunds. This 2016 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200.

This sedan has 86,620 km. It's Maximum Steel M in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our 200's trim level is Limited. Enjoy more style and technology in the 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with feature that includes aluminum wheels, an 8 way power driver seat, leather steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity and an upgraded 6 speaker audio system over the base LX model. This stylish car also comes with premium cloth seats, Uconnect technology and a 5 inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: UConnect, Power Seat, Premium Audio System, Touch Screen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCAB9GN197192.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $37.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Premium audio system
UConnect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-8883

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$10,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2016 Chrysler 200