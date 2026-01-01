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2018 Dodge Durango
SRT - Navigation - Leather Seats
2018 Dodge Durango
SRT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
100,132KM
VIN 1C4SDJGJ1JC153973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,132 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package!
If you've been seeking a family vehicle with more attitude than the typical crossover, this Dodge Durango is worth a look according to Edmunds. This 2018 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV.
This SUV has 100,132 km. It's Bright White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is SRT. This Dodge Durango SRT has everything you could ask for in a high-performance SUV. This mean SUV comes with an aggressive appearance package which includes a hood scoop and 20-inch black aluminum wheels, an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Beats 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJGJ1JC153973.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
If you've been seeking a family vehicle with more attitude than the typical crossover, this Dodge Durango is worth a look according to Edmunds. This 2018 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV.
This SUV has 100,132 km. It's Bright White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is SRT. This Dodge Durango SRT has everything you could ask for in a high-performance SUV. This mean SUV comes with an aggressive appearance package which includes a hood scoop and 20-inch black aluminum wheels, an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Beats 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJGJ1JC153973.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Compass
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" Touchscreen
SiriusXM Travel Link
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.70 Rear Axle Ratio
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
93.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
526.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
506w Regular Amplifier
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Pirelli Brand Tires
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-830-1777
2018 Dodge Durango