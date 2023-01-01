$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
147,005KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9573439
- Stock #: 23-0088A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8GN142059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GUN METALIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,005 KM
Vehicle Description
For a stylish, well-appointed crossover that won't break the bank, this versatile Nissan Murano delivers a fantastic value. This 2016 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 147,005 kms. It's gun metalic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is SL. This Murano SL is a statement of beauty. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, and more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
