2016 Nissan Murano

147,005 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SL

2016 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9573439
  • Stock #: 23-0088A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8GN142059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GUN METALIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start

For a stylish, well-appointed crossover that won't break the bank, this versatile Nissan Murano delivers a fantastic value. This 2016 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 147,005 kms. It's gun metalic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is SL. This Murano SL is a statement of beauty. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, and more.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

