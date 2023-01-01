2016 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9573439

9573439 Stock #: 23-0088A

23-0088A VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8GN142059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GUN METALIC

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,005 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.