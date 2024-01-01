Menu
<div>CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.<br></div>

2003 Toyota Corolla

299,999 KM

$2,100

+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

299,999KM
Used
VIN 2T1BR32E63C722205

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2003 Toyota Corolla