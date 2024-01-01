Menu
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats!

Compare at $18015 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16995!

The 2017 Encore gives you the luxury you deserve and the versatility you need! This 2017 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 112,347 kms. Its brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encores trim level is Essence. The Encore Essence is one of Buicks top models and sees the addition of a sunroof, navigation, memory seats, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone and climate control. This Encore also includes Buick IntelliLink that has a touchscreen, wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, a Bose premium audio system with Bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start.

Payments from $273.35 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,347 KM

Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats!

Compare at $18015 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16995!

The 2017 Encore gives you the luxury you deserve and the versatility you need! This 2017 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 112,347 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore's trim level is Essence. The Encore Essence is one of Buick's top models and sees the addition of a sunroof, navigation, memory seats, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone and climate control. This Encore also includes Buick IntelliLink that has a touchscreen, wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, a Bose premium audio system with Bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start.


Payments from $273.35 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi

