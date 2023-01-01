Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

192,560 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

192,560KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9561508
  • Stock #: P1465A
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC681720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,560 KM

Vehicle Description

With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, this Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a three-row crossover SUV. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 192,560 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

