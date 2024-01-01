$11,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
198,145KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM7GC609738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11881A
- Mileage 198,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!
Compare at $12358 - Our Price is just $11998!
This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2016 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 198,145 kms. It's arctic blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM six-disc CD changer with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote engine start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Simulated wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Simulated wood dash trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Overall Length: 5,008 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
Overall height: 1,768 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,682 kg
Overall Width: 1,960 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,072 mm
Curb weight: 1,987 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2016 Nissan Pathfinder