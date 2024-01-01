$16,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Wolfsburg Edition - Leather Seats
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Wolfsburg Edition - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
128,425KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVGNV7AX0HW501468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3486A
- Mileage 128,425 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $17508 - Our Price is just $16998!
If the idea of a Volkswagen GTI in SUV form gets your blood running, check out the Tiguan, says KBB.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Even after nine years without a redesign the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan still manages to feel current and stylish. A few important updates enhance the appeal of this compact crossover with more standard features and an infotainment system. Peppy performance and available all-wheel drive make this model practical and fun.This SUV has 128,425 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Always be entertained in the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition with the Composition Media system, which includes a touchscreen, eight speakers and CD player. Expand your options with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include wireless streaming, heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, cruise control, push button start and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $17508 - Our Price is just $16998!
If the idea of a Volkswagen GTI in SUV form gets your blood running, check out the Tiguan, says KBB.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Even after nine years without a redesign the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan still manages to feel current and stylish. A few important updates enhance the appeal of this compact crossover with more standard features and an infotainment system. Peppy performance and available all-wheel drive make this model practical and fun.This SUV has 128,425 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Always be entertained in the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition with the Composition Media system, which includes a touchscreen, eight speakers and CD player. Expand your options with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include wireless streaming, heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, cruise control, push button start and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Overall Length: 4,433 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,629 kg
Wheelbase: 2,604 mm
Overall Width: 1,809 mm
Rear Leg Room: 910 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L
Front Leg Room: 1,018 mm
Overall height: 1,704 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, 20" WHEELS, 6 SEATER 60,550 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Enclave Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $133 B/W 147,698 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Kicks SV LOW LOW KM! CLEAN CAR! 4,505 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan