Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> Are you looking for a crossover SUV thats not overly cumbersome to drive but still has enough space to make it versatile? Check out this Nissan Pathfinder. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 95,090 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Pathfinders trim level is 4x4 SL Premium. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, an around view monitor with moving object detection, a motion activated liftgate, remote start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory drivers seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

95,090 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
95,090KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2MM3JC641106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!

Are you looking for a crossover SUV that's not overly cumbersome to drive but still has enough space to make it versatile? Check out this Nissan Pathfinder. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 95,090 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 SL Premium. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, an around view monitor with moving object detection, a motion activated liftgate, remote start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Packages

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 2.0 TSI - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 2.0 TSI - Leather Seats 10,508 KM $59,498 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $163 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $163 B/W 116,137 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline for sale in Kanata, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 159,525 KM $10,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder