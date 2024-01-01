$19,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza
5-dr Touring AT - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Subaru Impreza
5-dr Touring AT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
128,125KM
Used
VIN 4S3GTAE65J3745805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11607A
- Mileage 128,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $19570 - Our Price is just $19000!
Compact in size, huge in style and substance, the 2018 Subaru Impreza is a different kind of compact with standard all-wheel drive. This 2018 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2018 Subaru Impreza stands out in a very competitive class. That's thanks to its standard all-wheel drive and distinct attitude. It meets or exceeds its competitors at just about everything. Generous tech, a comfortable cabin, and a reliable drivetrain make the Impreza a desirable package. For something a little different in the compact class, check out this Subaru Impreza. This wagon has 128,125 kms. It's gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L H4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Impreza's trim level is 5-dr Touring AT. The Touring trim adds some nice features to this Impreza. It includes a backup camera, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, automatic climate control, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and six-speaker audio, LED taillights, cruise control, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Surround Audio
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Overall Length: 4,460 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Overall height: 1,480 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,382 kg
Rear Head Room: 966 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Max cargo capacity: 1,566 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,401 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
