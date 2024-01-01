Menu
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!

This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 73,501 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500 LDs trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and bumpers, trailering package, signature LED lights, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, chrome bumpers, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

73,501 KM

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

73,501KM
Used
VIN 2GCVKMEC0K1199469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!

This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 73,501 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500 LD's trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and bumpers, trailering package, signature LED lights, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, chrome bumpers, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Convenience

Tow Package

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Touch Screen
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology

