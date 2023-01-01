Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

51,085 KM

$29,215

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

GT - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

51,085KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9568768
  • Stock #: P3142
  • VIN: JM1DKFD71K0408998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather Trimmed Upholstery
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3142
  • Mileage 51,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $30091 - Our Price is just $29215!

With elegant design, a long list of features, and a capable drivetrain that provides an engaging drive, this CX-3 is a study in balance. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.This SUV has 51,085 kms. It's soul red crystal metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our CX-3's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in this CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed interior, a power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 7 speakers. Additional features include a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, unique aluminum wheels, advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Low Speed Brake Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Proximity Key
Rear cross traffic alert
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Premium audio system
TOUCHSCREEN
Mazda Connect
Low Speed Brake Assist

