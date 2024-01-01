Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Compare at $26919 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $25395! <br> <br> More than a grocery getter, this CX-3 was designed to unlock your true potential. This 2021 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 66,558 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CX-3s trim level is GT. This CX-3 GT comes with plenty of amazing technology and luxurious features such as an active driving display on the windshield, larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with a power sunroof, heated seats with power / memory settings for the driver, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, Bose premium audio, blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support LED signature lighting and an advanced proximity keyless entry system. Additional features are plush leather seats, soft touch surfaces with unique stitching detail, suede interior trim and chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$408.45</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Mazda CX-3

66,558 KM

Details Description Features

$25,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-3

GT GT - BEAUTIFUL RED - FUEL SAVER!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-3

GT GT - BEAUTIFUL RED - FUEL SAVER!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

  1. 11147275
  2. 11147275
  3. 11147275
Contact Seller

$25,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
66,558KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFD76M1512562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $26919 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $25395!

More than a grocery getter, this CX-3 was designed to unlock your true potential. This 2021 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 66,558 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-3's trim level is GT. This CX-3 GT comes with plenty of amazing technology and luxurious features such as an active driving display on the windshield, larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with a power sunroof, heated seats with power / memory settings for the driver, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, Bose premium audio, blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support LED signature lighting and an advanced proximity keyless entry system. Additional features are plush leather seats, soft touch surfaces with unique stitching detail, suede interior trim and chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.


Payments from $408.45 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Low Speed Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE 32,700 KM $111,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start - $179 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start - $179 B/W 31,747 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 163,735 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,395

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-3