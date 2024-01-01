$25,395+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3
GT GT - BEAUTIFUL RED - FUEL SAVER!
2021 Mazda CX-3
GT GT - BEAUTIFUL RED - FUEL SAVER!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$25,395
+ taxes & licensing
66,558KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFD76M1512562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Low Speed Brake Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Mazda CX-3