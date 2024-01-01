Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Compare at $25435 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $23995! <br> <br> This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 59,854 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is S. This Nissan Kicks S is packed with incredible value, and features a 7-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and audio streaming, steering wheel mounted controls, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, air conditioning, a sports steering wheel, manually-adjustable front bucket seats, forward collision mitigation, front emergency braking, and a rear-view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$385.94</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Nissan Kicks

59,854 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Kicks

S - Proximity Key - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

S - Proximity Key - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,854KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CU3KL563654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $25435 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $23995!

This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 59,854 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Nissan Kicks S is packed with incredible value, and features a 7-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and audio streaming, steering wheel mounted controls, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, air conditioning, a sports steering wheel, manually-adjustable front bucket seats, forward collision mitigation, front emergency braking, and a rear-view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.


Payments from $385.94 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 50th Anniversary - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 50th Anniversary - Heated Seats 93,356 KM $18,898 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe PERFORMANCE - Leather Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe PERFORMANCE - Leather Seats 97,486 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred 70,280 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks