Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> This Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover for the fashion-forward urban dweller. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 60,549 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is S. This Nissan Kicks S is packed with incredible value, and features a 7-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and audio streaming, steering wheel mounted controls, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, air conditioning, a sports steering wheel, manually-adjustable front bucket seats, forward collision mitigation, front emergency braking, and a rear-view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Nissan Kicks

60,549 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Kicks

S - Proximity Key

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

S - Proximity Key

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,549KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CUXKL554031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,549 KM

Vehicle Description

Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera!

This Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover for the fashion-forward urban dweller. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 60,549 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Nissan Kicks S is packed with incredible value, and features a 7-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and audio streaming, steering wheel mounted controls, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, air conditioning, a sports steering wheel, manually-adjustable front bucket seats, forward collision mitigation, front emergency braking, and a rear-view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan Premium Luxury AWD PREMIUM, AWD, V6, SUNROOF, NAV, 19
2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan Premium Luxury AWD PREMIUM, AWD, V6, SUNROOF, NAV, 19" WHEELS, MINT!!! 51,803 KM $28,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM for sale in Nepean, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM 183,240 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT - Heated Seats 19,346 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks