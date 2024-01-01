$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
S - Proximity Key
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
60,549KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CUXKL554031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,549 KM
Vehicle Description
Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera!
This Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover for the fashion-forward urban dweller. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 60,549 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Nissan Kicks S is packed with incredible value, and features a 7-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and audio streaming, steering wheel mounted controls, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, air conditioning, a sports steering wheel, manually-adjustable front bucket seats, forward collision mitigation, front emergency braking, and a rear-view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
