$25,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI DSG
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI DSG
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
64,495KM
Used
VIN 3VW6T7BU2LM011199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tornado Red
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Yellow
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3487
- Mileage 64,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Multi-Function Camera w/Distance Sensor, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert!
Compare at $26778 - Our Price is just $25998!
This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta and its crisp detailed exterior lines will remain ageless. This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 64,495 kms. It's tornado red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI DSG. This Volkswagen Jetta GLI ups the performance capabilities to deliver a thrilling ride. Features include a powerful 228 horsepower engine, a sport tuned suspension, a mechanical limited slip differential, power sunroof with sunshade, LED brake lights, a Beats premium audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display and 8 speakers, SiriusXM, App-Connect, satellite navigation, heated and ventilated front sport seats with power driver adjustment, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, a leather sport steering wheel, leather seat trim, a rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Multi-function Camera W/distance Sensor, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Lane Assist
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Multi-Function Camera w/Distance Sensor
2020 Volkswagen Jetta