$27,195+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$27,195
+ taxes & licensing
94,022KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT3BB9MC745339
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1759
- Mileage 94,022 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $28827 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $27195!
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 94,022 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.
Payments from $437.40 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $28827 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $27195!
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 94,022 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.
Payments from $437.40 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Trim
Chrome Trim
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline - Heated Seats 79,653 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 100,037 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus - Remote Start 62,097 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,195
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Nissan Rogue