$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Outback
2.4i Outdoor XT - Android Auto
2021 Subaru Outback
2.4i Outdoor XT - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
59,068KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHKD5M3133352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,068 KM
Vehicle Description
X-Mode Terrain Selector, Blacked Out Exterior Accents, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Sunroof!
Compare at $33915 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $31995!
Hardly anything stands in the way of the 2021 Subaru Outback. No matter where life's road takes you, the Outback will get you there. This 2021 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 59,068 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is 2.4i Outdoor XT. This Outback has an 11.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. Rounding out the Touring trim is a sunroof, power liftgate, dual zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, and aluminum wheels. For uncompromising safety this Outback Touring also comes with EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist and lane keep assist. This Outdoor trim also comes with blacked out exterior accents, a more powerful motor, X-MODE terrain selector, and all weather upholstery and floor mats with lime contrast stitching. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: X-mode Terrain Selector, Blacked Out Exterior Accents, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist.
Payments from $514.61 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Collision Mitigation
Blacked Out Exterior Accents
X-Mode Terrain Selector
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Subaru Outback