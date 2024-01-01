Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>X-Mode Terrain Selector, Blacked Out Exterior Accents, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Sunroof!</b><br> <br> Compare at $33915 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $31995! <br> <br> Hardly anything stands in the way of the 2021 Subaru Outback. No matter where lifes road takes you, the Outback will get you there. This 2021 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 59,068 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Outbacks trim level is 2.4i Outdoor XT. This Outback has an 11.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. Rounding out the Touring trim is a sunroof, power liftgate, dual zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, and aluminum wheels. For uncompromising safety this Outback Touring also comes with EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist and lane keep assist. This Outdoor trim also comes with blacked out exterior accents, a more powerful motor, X-MODE terrain selector, and all weather upholstery and floor mats with lime contrast stitching. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: X-mode Terrain Selector, Blacked Out Exterior Accents, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$514.61</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Subaru Outback

59,068 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Subaru Outback

2.4i Outdoor XT - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru Outback

2.4i Outdoor XT - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,068KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHKD5M3133352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,068 KM

Vehicle Description

X-Mode Terrain Selector, Blacked Out Exterior Accents, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Sunroof!

Compare at $33915 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $31995!

Hardly anything stands in the way of the 2021 Subaru Outback. No matter where life's road takes you, the Outback will get you there. This 2021 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 59,068 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Outback's trim level is 2.4i Outdoor XT. This Outback has an 11.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. Rounding out the Touring trim is a sunroof, power liftgate, dual zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, and aluminum wheels. For uncompromising safety this Outback Touring also comes with EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist and lane keep assist. This Outdoor trim also comes with blacked out exterior accents, a more powerful motor, X-MODE terrain selector, and all weather upholstery and floor mats with lime contrast stitching. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: X-mode Terrain Selector, Blacked Out Exterior Accents, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist.


Payments from $514.61 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Packages

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Collision Mitigation
Blacked Out Exterior Accents
X-Mode Terrain Selector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Hyundai KONA Ultimate - Sunroof - Leathers Seats - $157 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA Ultimate - Sunroof - Leathers Seats - $157 B/W 68,639 KM $21,777 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats 86,858 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE - Bluetooth - Sync for sale in Kanata, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE - Bluetooth - Sync 92,174 KM $11,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru Outback