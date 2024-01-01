$48,996+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura RDX
A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2022 Acura RDX
A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$48,996
+ taxes & licensing
20,925KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H82NL801398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Apex Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3444
- Mileage 20,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio!
Compare at $50466 - Our Price is just $48996!
Dynamic and comfortable with a well appointed cabin and top styling marks, it looks like Acura have covered it all with this 2022 RDX. This 2022 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2022 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura lineup, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Styled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, it is a bold statement piece.This low mileage SUV has just 20,925 kms. It's apex blue pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RDX's trim level is A-Spec. Heated and cooled leather seats with Ultrasuede trim and contrasting stitching provide a whole new dimension of luxury and style in this A-Spec RDX. A two row sunroof offers incredible views while your infotainment system, complete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and Amazon Alexa, bumps your favorite tunes through an ELS premium audio system. A heated steering wheel and power liftgate further enhance the luxury interior while remote keyless entry offers incredible convenience. This RDX has an incredible active safety suite with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Total Number of Speakers: 16
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,517 mm
Rear Head Room: 974 mm
Overall Width: 1,900 mm
Wheelbase: 2,750 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm
Overall Length: 4,766 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm
Front Head Room: 1,007 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L
Rear Leg Room: 975 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,280 kg
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
AcuraLink
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 1,873 kg
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Jewel Eye LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Wi-Fi
Simulated suede dash trim
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Leatherette/aluminum center console trim
Overall height: 1,668 mm
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Audio System Premium Brand: ELS Studio 3D
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: ELS Studio 3D
Rear Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$48,996
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2022 Acura RDX