$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Sportage
EX S AWD
2022 Kia Sportage
EX S AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,154KM
Used
VIN KNDPNCAC3N7024317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning!
Stunningly sleek, with a fresh modern exterior, this 2022 Kia Sportage looks as good as it feels. This 2022 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Made for adventure, with the looks to match, this 2022 Kia Sportage has earned a name for itself in the Crossover SUV segment. If you add all that to the class leading Kia warranty and reputation for long feature lists, this 2022 Sportage becomes an easy choice. If you need a modern, reliable, and capable SUV with style to match, no need to look further than this 2022 Kia Sportage.This SUV has 38,154 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX S AWD. This EX S trim was made for luxury by providing a large - first and second row power sunroof, heated steering wheel, proximity keys and lane keep assist. Additional amazing features include heated front seats, forward collision-avoidance assist, a voice activated infotainment system with an 8 inch touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and blind spot detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Kia Sportage