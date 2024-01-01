$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback
Touring - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,858KM
VIN 4S4BTDEC1N3184456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!
An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2022 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2022 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 66,858 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Touring. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated seats and steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This Touring adds a sunroof, power liftgate, proximity keys, blind spot detection, and alloy wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Distance Pacing Cruise
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
