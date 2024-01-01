Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2022 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2022 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 66,858 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Outbacks trim level is Touring. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated seats and steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This Touring adds a sunroof, power liftgate, proximity keys, blind spot detection, and alloy wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Subaru Outback

66,858 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru Outback

Touring - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Outback

Touring - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,858KM
VIN 4S4BTDEC1N3184456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!

An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2022 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2022 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 66,858 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Outback's trim level is Touring. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated seats and steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This Touring adds a sunroof, power liftgate, proximity keys, blind spot detection, and alloy wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Distance Pacing Cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport for sale in Kemptville, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport 164,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth for sale in Kemptville, ON
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth 229,789 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Kemptville, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof 137,057 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Outback