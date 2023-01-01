Menu
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

6,654 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

6,654KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9556906
  • Stock #: P3523
  • VIN: JF2GTABC4NH240200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 6,654 Miles! This Subaru Crosstrek delivers a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy -inc: Split 5-spoke, two-tone w/machined finish, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Subaru Crosstrek Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Tires: 225/60R17 99H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

