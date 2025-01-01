$45,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Murano
Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2024 Nissan Murano
Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,989KM
VIN 5N1AZ2DS1RC120558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats!
Compare at $48755 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $45995!
Greatness is more than looks, and this Murano has it in fair measure. This 2024 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 15,989 kms. It's pearl white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum trim takes luxury seriously with heated and cooled leather seats with diamond quilting and extended leather upholstery with contrast piping and stitching. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, memory settings, ambient interior lighting, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort along with intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. Navigation and Bose Premium Audio are added to the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Windows
MOONROOF
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Nissan Murano