Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats!

Compare at $48755 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $45995!

Greatness is more than looks, and this Murano has it in fair measure. This 2024 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 15,989 kms. Its pearl white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Muranos trim level is Platinum. This Platinum trim takes luxury seriously with heated and cooled leather seats with diamond quilting and extended leather upholstery with contrast piping and stitching. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, memory settings, ambient interior lighting, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort along with intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. Navigation and Bose Premium Audio are added to the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2024 Nissan Murano

15,989 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Murano

Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

12246688

2024 Nissan Murano

Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,989KM
VIN 5N1AZ2DS1RC120558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats!

Compare at $48755 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $45995!

Greatness is more than looks, and this Murano has it in fair measure. This 2024 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 15,989 kms. It's pearl white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum trim takes luxury seriously with heated and cooled leather seats with diamond quilting and extended leather upholstery with contrast piping and stitching. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, memory settings, ambient interior lighting, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort along with intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. Navigation and Bose Premium Audio are added to the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Forward Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-8880

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2024 Nissan Murano