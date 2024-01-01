$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
182,694KM
Used
VIN 1GCVKSEC6EZ192056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour JET BLK LEATHER APPOINTED
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-169A
- Mileage 182,694 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera!
This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 182,694 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500