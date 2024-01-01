Menu
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen!

This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.

This 2018 GMC Sierras expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck thats built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and youll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 168,785 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 1500s trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

168,785 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,785KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2MEC4JG604315

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,785 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Touch Screen

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2018 GMC Sierra 1500