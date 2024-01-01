$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - Aluminum Wheels
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
68,827KM
Used
VIN 1GC1YNEY5MF283264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen!
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.
This Silverado HD is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From it's frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. Its amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 68,827 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 2500HD LT is a great choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, power windows and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500