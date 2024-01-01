2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen!

This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.

This Silverado HD is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From its frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. Its amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 68,827 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 2500HDs trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 2500HD LT is a great choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, power windows and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Cruise Control.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

68,827 KM

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

68,827KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology

