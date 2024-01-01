Menu
6-Speed Manual ! NAV ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Distance Pacing Cruise ! GTI AutoBahn

2022 Volkswagen Golf

44,000 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn NAV! 6-Speed Manual!

2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn NAV! 6-Speed Manual!

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWH87CD5NW213369

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

6-Speed Manual ! NAV ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Distance Pacing Cruise ! GTI AutoBahn

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2022 Volkswagen Golf