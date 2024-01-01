$32,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn NAV! 6-Speed Manual!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
44,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWH87CD5NW213369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Manual ! NAV ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Distance Pacing Cruise ! GTI AutoBahn
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
2022 Volkswagen Golf