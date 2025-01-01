Menu
Needs body work. New brakes, exhaust, etc. Call or stop by for details.

2000 Ford F-250

351,573 KM

$6,650

+ tax & licensing
2000 Ford F-250

XL SuperDuty Reg Cab 4x4 Plow

2000 Ford F-250

XL SuperDuty Reg Cab 4x4 Plow

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

$6,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
351,573KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTNF21L0YEA97949

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 351,573 KM

Needs body work. New brakes, exhaust, etc. Call or stop by for details.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering

Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows

Bed Liner
Plow

Petersen's Garage

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
$6,650

+ taxes & licensing

Petersen's Garage

613-546-1048

2000 Ford F-250