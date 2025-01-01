$4,400+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Fit
5dr HB MT
2007 Honda Fit
5dr HB MT
Location
Petersen's Garage
1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
613-546-1048
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,560KM
Good Condition
VIN JHMGD37477S813197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,560 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Petersen's Garage
Petersen's Garage
1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
Call Dealer
613-546-XXXX(click to show)
