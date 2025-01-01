Menu
2007 Honda Fit

214,560 KM

$4,400

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Fit

5dr HB MT

12174877

2007 Honda Fit

5dr HB MT

Location

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,560KM
Good Condition
VIN JHMGD37477S813197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Petersen's Garage

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
613-546-XXXX

613-546-1048

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Petersen's Garage

613-546-1048

2007 Honda Fit