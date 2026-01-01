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2008 Pontiac Wave
SE
2008 Pontiac Wave
SE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
216,749KM
VIN KL2TW65698B249489
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26432A
- Mileage 216,749 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Pontiac Wave is fresh on our lot in Kingston. This hatchback has 216,749 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 103HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Pwr windows
Driver footrest
Shopping bag hooks
Rear seat heating ducts
Rear window defogger w/timer
Front passenger seatback pocket
60/40 split-folding rear seat
Manual remote release fuel door opener
Rearview mirror w/tilt
Electronic immobilizer
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.94 Axle Ratio
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Front & rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
Centre console pwr outlet
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Windshield top band tint
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof-mounted antenna
Safety
Child security rear door locks
Front seat belts w/pretensioners & shoulder belt height adjusters
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children)
Suspension
Front MacPherson strut/rear torsion beam suspension
Powertrain
1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE
Additional Features
Dual visor mirrors
HD exhaust system
Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger sensing system
Trim-inc: silver painted accents w/graphite interior
Assist grips-inc: front passenger, rear right & left
Electronic warning system-inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
Deluxe instrument panel-inc: analog instrumentation, tachometer
Electronic cruise control-inc: resume speed, acceleration & coast functions
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2008 Pontiac Wave