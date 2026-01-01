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New Arrival! This 2008 Pontiac Wave is fresh on our lot in Kingston. This hatchback has 216,749 km. Its nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 103HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2008 Pontiac Wave

216,749 KM

Details Description Features

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2008 Pontiac Wave

SE

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14378830

2008 Pontiac Wave

SE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
216,749KM
VIN KL2TW65698B249489

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26432A
  • Mileage 216,749 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Pontiac Wave is fresh on our lot in Kingston. This hatchback has 216,749 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 103HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Pwr windows
Driver footrest
Shopping bag hooks
Rear seat heating ducts
Rear window defogger w/timer
Front passenger seatback pocket
60/40 split-folding rear seat
Manual remote release fuel door opener
Rearview mirror w/tilt
Electronic immobilizer

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.94 Axle Ratio
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Front & rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
Centre console pwr outlet

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Windshield top band tint

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof-mounted antenna

Safety

Child security rear door locks
Front seat belts w/pretensioners & shoulder belt height adjusters
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children)

Suspension

Front MacPherson strut/rear torsion beam suspension

Powertrain

1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE

Additional Features

Dual visor mirrors
HD exhaust system
Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger sensing system
Trim-inc: silver painted accents w/graphite interior
Assist grips-inc: front passenger, rear right & left
Electronic warning system-inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
Deluxe instrument panel-inc: analog instrumentation, tachometer
Electronic cruise control-inc: resume speed, acceleration & coast functions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

613-549-1311

2008 Pontiac Wave