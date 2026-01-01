$5,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Kia Forte
EX
2013 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
613-541-7977
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFU4A2XD5677553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
Call Dealer
613-541-XXXX(click to show)
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
613-541-7977
2013 Kia Forte