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Used 2013 Kia Forte EX for sale in Kingston, ON

2013 Kia Forte

142,000 KM

Details Features

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14103391

2013 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

613-541-7977

  1. 1778850439715
  2. 1778850440226
  3. 1778850440691
  4. 1778850441155
  5. 1778850441600
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFU4A2XD5677553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

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613-541-XXXX

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613-541-7977

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$5,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

613-541-7977

2013 Kia Forte