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Built to get it done! Here is a 2013 RAM 2500 ST. Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. This 2013 RAM 2500 ST is a heavy-duty work truck designed for serious hauling with no-nonsense dependability. No reported accidents and only one previous owner! Come see this 2013 RAM 2500 ST today! Key Features: >> Power windows and door locks >> Cruise control >> Fixed glass rear window >> Air conditioning >> Locking tailgate and so much more! This 2013 RAM 2500 ST is available now at Petrie Ford. We are located at 1388 Bath Road in Kingston, Ontario. Come schedule a test drive today!<p>Built to get it done! Here is a 2013 RAM 2500 ST. Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. This 2013 RAM 2500 ST is a heavy-duty work truck designed for serious hauling with no-nonsense dependability. No reported accidents and only one previous owner! Come see this 2013 RAM 2500 ST today! Key Features: >> Power windows and door locks >> Cruise control >> Fixed glass rear window >> Air conditioning >> Locking tailgate and so much more! This 2013 RAM 2500 ST is available now at Petrie Ford. We are located at 1388 Bath Road in Kingston</p>

2013 RAM 2500

93,447 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 RAM 2500

ST

Watch This Vehicle
14424679

2013 RAM 2500

ST

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

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Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
93,447KM
VIN 3C6LR5ATXDG580794

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 26T97A
  • Mileage 93,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Built to get it done! Here is a 2013 RAM 2500 ST. Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. This 2013 RAM 2500 ST is a heavy-duty work truck designed for serious hauling with no-nonsense dependability. No reported accidents and only one previous owner! Come see this 2013 RAM 2500 ST today! Key Features: >> Power windows and door locks >> Cruise control >> Fixed glass rear window >> Air conditioning >> Locking tailgate and so much more! This 2013 RAM 2500 ST is available now at Petrie Ford. We are located at 1388 Bath Road in Kingston, Ontario. Come schedule a test drive today!

Built to get it done! Here is a 2013 RAM 2500 ST. Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. This 2013 RAM 2500 ST is a heavy-duty work truck designed for serious hauling with no-nonsense dependability. No reported accidents and only one previous owner! Come see this 2013 RAM 2500 ST today! Key Features: >> Power windows and door locks >> Cruise control >> Fixed glass rear window >> Air conditioning >> Locking tailgate and so much more! This 2013 RAM 2500 ST is available now at Petrie Ford. We are located at 1388 Bath Road in Kingston

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Ontario. Come schedule a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$22,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Petrie Ford

613-546-2211

2013 RAM 2500