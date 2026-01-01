$22,888+ taxes & licensing
2013 RAM 2500
ST
2013 RAM 2500
ST
Location
Petrie Ford
1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-546-2211
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 26T97A
- Mileage 93,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to get it done! Here is a 2013 RAM 2500 ST. Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. This 2013 RAM 2500 ST is a heavy-duty work truck designed for serious hauling with no-nonsense dependability. No reported accidents and only one previous owner! Come see this 2013 RAM 2500 ST today! Key Features: >> Power windows and door locks >> Cruise control >> Fixed glass rear window >> Air conditioning >> Locking tailgate and so much more! This 2013 RAM 2500 ST is available now at Petrie Ford. We are located at 1388 Bath Road in Kingston
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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613-546-2211