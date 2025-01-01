$9,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey
R/T Rallye
2014 Dodge Journey
R/T Rallye
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 180,993 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye The Family Hauler with an Attitude
Who says family SUVs have to be boring? The 2014 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye is here to prove that practicality and personality can coexist. With its aggressive styling, sporty 19-inch alloy wheels, and performance-tuned suspension, this isnt just a grocery-getterits a statement.
Under the hood, a gutsy 3.6L Pentastar V6 delivers 283 horsepower, ensuring you have enough grunt to merge with confidence or leave sluggish commuters in your dust. Paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the Journey R/T Rallye is ready for any road, any season.
Inside, youll find leather-trimmed seats, red accent stitching, and a premium Alpine sound systembecause even road trips deserve a soundtrack. A user-friendly 8.4-inch touchscreen keeps you connected, while ample cargo space and clever in-floor storage mean you can bring everything (and everyone) along for the ride.
In short, the 2014 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye is an SUV that understands life is about the journeyand looking good while taking it.
Disclaimer: Specs and features may vary. Always verify details before purchase.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Platinum Auto Sales
Platinum Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-561-4857