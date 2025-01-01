Menu
<p><strong>2014 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye The Family Hauler with an Attitude</strong></p> <p>Who says family SUVs have to be boring? The 2014 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye is here to prove that practicality and personality can coexist. With its aggressive styling, sporty 19-inch alloy wheels, and performance-tuned suspension, this isnt just a grocery-getterits a statement.</p> <p>Under the hood, a gutsy 3.6L Pentastar V6 delivers 283 horsepower, ensuring you have enough grunt to merge with confidence or leave sluggish commuters in your dust. Paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the Journey R/T Rallye is ready for any road, any season.</p> <p>Inside, youll find leather-trimmed seats, red accent stitching, and a premium Alpine sound systembecause even road trips deserve a soundtrack. A user-friendly 8.4-inch touchscreen keeps you connected, while ample cargo space and clever in-floor storage mean you can bring everything (and everyone) along for the ride.</p> <p>In short, the 2014 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye is an SUV that understands life is about the journeyand looking good while taking it.</p> <p><em>Disclaimer: Specs and features may vary. Always verify details before purchase.</em></p>

2014 Dodge Journey

180,993 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye

12222753

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,993KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDEGXET155777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 180,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857

2014 Dodge Journey