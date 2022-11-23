$18,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
COUPE EX
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-532-6947
57,115KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9392170
- Stock #: 002460
- VIN: 2HGFG3A51EH002460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 57,115 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3