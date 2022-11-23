Menu
2014 Honda Civic

57,115 KM

Details Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

COUPE EX

2014 Honda Civic

COUPE EX

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

57,115KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9392170
  Stock #: 002460
  VIN: 2HGFG3A51EH002460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 002460
  • Mileage 57,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

