<div>Wow heres a nice Honda Civic! This sedan has an automatic transmission, heated seats, rear vision camera, heated steering wheel, remote start and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!</div><br /><div>EASTON AUTO SALES INC</div><br /><div>OMVIC CERTIFIED and UCDA Member</div>

2022 Honda Civic

60,763 KM

Details

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sport SUNROOF

2022 Honda Civic

Sport SUNROOF

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

60,763KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F52NH116573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow heres a nice Honda Civic! This sedan has an automatic transmission, heated seats, rear vision camera, heated steering wheel, remote start and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC CERTIFIED and UCDA Member

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2022 Honda Civic