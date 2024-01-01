$28,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Honda Civic
Sport SUNROOF
2022 Honda Civic
Sport SUNROOF
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
60,763KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F52NH116573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow heres a nice Honda Civic! This sedan has an automatic transmission, heated seats, rear vision camera, heated steering wheel, remote start and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC CERTIFIED and UCDA Member
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC CERTIFIED and UCDA Member
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2022 Honda Civic